Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 736,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,123. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

