Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 36.10% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (EAFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to all-cap stocks from developed markets outside of North America while applying a downside options overlay strategy.

