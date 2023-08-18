Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $4.32 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 300,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

