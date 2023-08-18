Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 292 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $815.23. 415,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $870.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

