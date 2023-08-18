Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. 20,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,469. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.