Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 6,645 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $97.12. 644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,368. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

