Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 877,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,174,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after buying an additional 1,017,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

