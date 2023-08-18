Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 1,198,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,463. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $467,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

