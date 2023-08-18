Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.19

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.30, with a volume of 2306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.76.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.20. The stock has a market cap of C$352.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

