Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.23

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.23 and traded as low as C$32.90. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

