Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 461,693 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,755,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,693 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for 10.1% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

