Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3 %
RMBI stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.39.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
