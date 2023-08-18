Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,950. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 1,347,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

