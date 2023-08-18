Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 57,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 50,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

