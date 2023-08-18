Robert C. Daigle Purchases 15,386 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Daigle acquired 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,396.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,937.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.