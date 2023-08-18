Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,246.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RPID opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,453,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 103,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

