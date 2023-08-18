Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

RCKY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 20,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

