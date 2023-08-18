Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 83.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,650 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,893,000 after buying an additional 589,494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,964,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,028,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 426,800 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

RCI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.