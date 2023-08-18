Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 1,960,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,698,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,830,772 shares of company stock worth $137,658,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

