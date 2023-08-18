Ross Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.