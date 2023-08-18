Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ROST traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. 3,509,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

