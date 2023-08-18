Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.16-1.21 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.