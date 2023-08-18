Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.06 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.53.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.