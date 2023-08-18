Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

