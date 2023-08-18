Roth Mkm Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $179.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WMT traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 22.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5,054.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 173,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

