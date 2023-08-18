Roth Mkm Lowers Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Price Target to $7.00

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Reed’s Stock Up 5.3 %

REED opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

