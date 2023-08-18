Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

