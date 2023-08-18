Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 1,275,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,107. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.02 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,182 shares of company stock valued at $57,773,619 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

