RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

RPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 220,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

