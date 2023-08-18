Rune Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006224 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $31,770.19 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.5539818 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

