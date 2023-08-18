Ryder System (NYSE:R) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

R traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,350.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,634 shares of company stock worth $16,265,337. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

