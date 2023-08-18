Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,820 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 1,378,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,069. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

