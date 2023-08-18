Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGCFF remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

