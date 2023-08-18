Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SAL remained flat at $27.88 during trading hours on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
