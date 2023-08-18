Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SAL remained flat at $27.88 during trading hours on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

