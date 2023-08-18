SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.50.
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
