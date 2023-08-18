Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 47,707 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

Samsara Trading Down 2.2 %

IOT opened at $22.84 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Samsara

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.