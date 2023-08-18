San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 4.2% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 215,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 79,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.02.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

