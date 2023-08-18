Sanders Capital LLC Sells 56,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $433.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

