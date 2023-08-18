SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SD remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 361,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $591.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.37. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

