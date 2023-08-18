SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,378. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $344,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in SAP by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 7.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About SAP



SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

