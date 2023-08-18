Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $2,165.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.52 or 0.06369185 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,444,659,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,027,802 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

