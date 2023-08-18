Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Shares of SAP opened at C$27.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.19 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.09.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8411458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Joe Marsilii acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. Company insiders own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

