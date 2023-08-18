Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.70.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.14. 187,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,228. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

