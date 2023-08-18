SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.72.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.59. 269,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,323. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average is $245.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

