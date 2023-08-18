Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $73.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

