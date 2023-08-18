Scholarship Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,818.95 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,438,362 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084892 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

