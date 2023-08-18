Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. 137,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,684. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.76 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

