Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 655,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

