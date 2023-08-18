Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 186,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

