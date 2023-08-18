ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $158.01

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.01 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 174.70 ($2.22). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 6,465 shares.

ScS Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.60. The stock has a market cap of £56.87 million, a P/E ratio of 620.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98.

ScS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.